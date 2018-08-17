Former MBPJ councillor is PH candidate for Seri Setia state constituency

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) named a former Councillor of Petaling Jaya City Council, Halimey Abu Bakar as the party's candidate for the by-election for the Seri Setia state constituency on Sept 8.

Deputy Prime Minister and PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, when announcing the candidate, said Halimey, 46, was a local candidate for the constituency.

"The by-election for the Seri Setia state seat this time will use for the first time the official logo of the Pakatan Harapan. I call upon electorates in the Seri Setia state constituency to again give our candidate in the by-election their support," she said when making the announcement.

Also present was Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

Wan Azizah said the Seri Setia state constituency had 53,492 voters. — Bernama