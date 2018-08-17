Four areas in Sabah record moderate API

KOTA KINABALU: Four districts in Sabah recorded moderate Air Pollutant Index (API) as at 10am today.

According to the Department of Environment (DOE) website, the API for Kinarut was 72, followed by Bongawan, 63, Keningau, 61 and Sandakan, 52, while tax-free island, Labuan recorded an API of 78.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 and above (hazardous). Members of the public wishing to know about the level of API in the state can refer to the website http://apims.doe.my to get the latest API reading for every hour. — Bernama