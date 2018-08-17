FT Minister wants BN political appointees to quit by September

PUTRAJAYA: Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today called for the resignation of all political appointees of the previous government in the ministry by next month at the latest.

He said there had been an instruction for these people to quit but some were adamant about clinging on to their posts.

"We want to make sure that the federal territories are governed as best as possible by truly professional individuals and not those appointed due to political support by the previous ruling party.

"We hope for their immediate replacement, before the first week of September," he said at a press conference at his office.

Earlier, Khalid received a cheque for RM410,000 from the Federal Territories Foundation (YWP) for the purchase of 85 cows to be distributed to mosques and surau for the Aidiladha sacrificial slaughter.

Khalid said eight political appointees on the Kuala Lumpur City Hall advisory board resigned after criticism.

Political appointees at the YWP also resigned, he added.

He said it was hoped that political appointees at several other agencies such as Putrajaya Corporation and Labuan Corporation would also resign.

He said he could accept any political party member to hold any post in agencies under the ministry so long as the appointment was made based on the need for the individual's expertise and not political support.

Khalid, who is Amanah communication director, reminded supporters of Amanah and the other parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) not to use the reason of their being party supporters as the ticket to demand posts in the government.

"I hope PH supporters understand that the PH government does not practise the policy of the previous government in appointing people to positions based on their support," he said. — Bernama