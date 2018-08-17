Johor gov't to provide nursing rooms for female civil servants

ISKANDAR PUTRI: The Johor government through the Darul Ta'zim Family Development Foundation will launch a 'Mama Friendly' campaign aimed at cultivating a mother-and-child-friendly environment at the workplace.

Johor Women and Tourism Development Committee chairman Liow Chai Tung said as part of the effort, the state government would provide a special room for nursing mothers in government buildings in Kota Iskandar as a step towards providing a suitable place for more than 580 women civil servants to pump breast milk during office hours.

"Realising today's reality where the lack of a suitable place for these working mothers to pump their breast milk has forced some of them to do it in the pantry or in the toilet, the state government was has been called upon to provide a special room with suitable facilities," she said during her winding-up speech at the Johor State Assembly sitting here, today.

Liow said the state government planned to set up the first nursing room at the Dato 'Muhammad Ibrahim Munsyi Building in Kota Iskandar.

"Based on a study and questionnaire conducted at the building, there were 69 mothers working at the premises and 67 of them would use a special nursing room if one was made available.

"This initiative is part of the state government's agenda to promote breastfeeding for the wellbeing and development of infants," she said.

According to Liow, the state government is also hopeful that the private sector will follow suit in providing special nursing rooms at the workplace to support the recommendation by the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation which advises mothers to feed their babies breast milk till they are at least six months of age.

In the meantime, she said the state government also planned to revive the Johor State Women's Development Action Plan.

"The previous state government had prepared and developed a women's development action plan for 1997-2001 which had helped raise and recognise the roles and contribution of women in Johor.

"It is perhaps time for the state government to review and develop a new Johor State Women's Development Action Plan with regard to current needs and issues related to empowering women.

"In the forthcoming 2019 Johor Budget, the state government will focus on a number of issues and suggestions that will support and empower women in Johor," she said. — Bernama