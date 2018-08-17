Kim Jong Nam murder trial: Judge rules women's lawyers must mount defense

SHAH ALAM: The two women charged with the murder of Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam last year were ordered to enter their defence by a High Court here today.

Judge, Azmi Ariffin ruled that the prosecution had successfully proven a prima facie case against Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 26, and Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong, 29, for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said this after hearing submissions from both the prosecution and defence teams.

"The prosecution has proven all elements in their case and I now order both to enter their defence," he said after delivering the two-and-a-half hour judgment which began at 10am.

The women looked shocked and in tears as the ruling was handed down.

The two women are accused of murdering Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) by spraying his face with VX nerve agent on Feb 13 last year.

They claimed trial to the charge in October and if convicted, they could face the death penalty.

Wearing a baju kurung with a scarf covering their heads, Siti Aisyah and Doan, who were heavily guarded, were ushered by a police team to the courtroom about 8.20am.

During the submission at the end of the prosecution case, deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin had said that Siti Aishah and Doan were trained killers because they had identified their target and they carefully planned and executed their mission.

He said the two women also attacked Kim Chol with a dangerous substance in which the probability of death was high and chances of survival were very low.

A total of 34 prosecution witnesses testified during the seven-month trial which also involved 236 exhibits.