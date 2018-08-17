Kossan’s Q2 earnings fall 2.48%

PETALING JAYA: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 fell 2.48% to RM44.70 million from RM45.84 million a year ago due to lower performance of its gloves division.

Revenue for the quarter rose 1.28% to RM496.79 million from RM490.51 million a year ago.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said its gloves division’s revenue eased 2.36% to RM432.36 million during the quarter from RM442.83 million a year ago, with pre-tax profit easing by 11.94% to RM46.34 million from RM52.62 million a year ago.

The lower performance was attributed to the time-lag in cost-pass-through arising from the increase in raw material costs, natural gas prices and the less-than-favourable exchange rate.

However, demand for glove products continued to be strong with stable average selling prices and higher volume sold compared with a year ago.

Meanwhile, the technical rubber product (TRP) division’s revenue rose 32.07% to RM44.54 million from RM33.72 million a year ago while pre-tax profit soared 190.44% to RM8.11 million from RM2.79 million a year ago due to increased sales deliveries and sales of higher margin products.

The cleanroom division recorded revenue and pre-tax profit of RM19.3 million and RM1.13 million respectively compared with RM13.12 million and RM660,000 respectively a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net profit fell 3.33% to RM89.99 million from RM93.09 million a year ago while revenue fell marginally to RM980.97 million from RM990.49 million a year ago, due to lower contributions from the gloves division.

Moving forward, the group’s total installed capacity is expected to reach 32 billion pieces of gloves per year by financial year ending Dec 31, 2019, with the completion of three new plants.

It also plans to set up an integrated glove manufacturing facility in Bidor, Perak, where it has acquired 824 acres for RM82.4 million earlier in March.

The group is optimistic of the current financial year’s performance based on its expansion plans, continued strong demand for its gloves, ongoing transformation programme, improvements in operating efficiency and new plants coming onstream.

Kossan’s share price fell 0.45% or 2 sen to close at RM4.43 on Friday with 1.32 million shares traded.