Namaste! AirAsia X now flies to Amritsar

AMRITSAR: AirAsia launched its inaugural direct flight to the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab in India yesterday, adding an exciting new destination to the airline's long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X.

To celebrate the Kuala Lumpur-Amritsar route, the award-winning, low-cost carrier is offering promotional all-in-fares from RM299 one way on standard seats, and RM699 for its premium flatbed, for tickets purchased now through Aug 26, 2018.

Travel period for the promotional tickets is between Aug 16 this year and Jan 31, 2019.

There will be four return flights each week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays – with local departure times from KL at 7.20pm and from Amritsar at 11.45pm.

Guests flying from 15 other major cities, including Bali, Melbourne, Singapore and Bangkok, will also be able to connect via KL to Amritsar alongside AirAsia X's existing direct routes to New Delhi and Jaipur in India.

The departure lounge at klia2 prior to the inaugural flight yesterday was a vibrant and unique one, with staff from the airline donning Punjabi costumes and dancing to Bhangra beats as passengers were boarding the plane.

The cabin crews on duty were similarly "in theme" as stewards donned the turban and stewardesses wore gold accessories.

Passengers on board the D7188 were also treated to the traditional Indian sweet Laddu, while a quiz was also carried out with the grand prize being two complimentary tickets to Seoul, Korea.

However, celebrations at the Amritsar airport to welcome AirAsia's first flight there (that was initially scheduled to take place), was called off after India declared a three-day mourning following the death of its former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee yesterday.

Also present to experience the inaugural KL-Amritsar flight were AirAsia X chairman Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, group chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail and head of commercial Barry Klipp.

Speaking at a press conference today on the launch of the KL-Amritsar route, Rafidah said the route will offer over 156,000 seats annually and would help increase the number of flyers between Malaysia and India through AirAsia, which has carried over 19 million passengers since 2008.

"If we can get over 80% capacity for each flight to and from Amritsar, then we're set, that would be very good. It would then be a matured flight," she said here, at the Taj Swarna Hotel, today, the event was also attended by Punjab Tourism and Culture Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Benyamin and Klipp.