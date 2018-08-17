National Housing Policy aims to provide cheaper, comfortable homes for B40, M40

PUTRAJAYA: The National Housing Policy, which is expected to be rolled out in Sept, aims to provide cheaper and comfortable affordable homes for the Bottom 40% (B40) and the Middle 40% (M40) households, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the policy, which is being reviewed and now at the final stage, would address the definition of affordable housing, the current house price and the future building concept, size and amenities that the ministry intends to incorporate in public and private housing schemes.

"We will go with the Bank Negara's advice on what sort of price range of homes for B40 and M40 households. I will make an announcement about it at end of Sept. Right now, I am in midst of putting things together for presentation".

Zuraida said this to reporters after receiving a mock-cheque of RM250,000 from the Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association Malaysia (Rehda) president Datuk Ir Soam Heng Choon for Tabung Harapan.

Also present was former Rehda president Datuk Seri FD Iskandar Mohamed Mansor.

Last month, Zuraida was reported as saying that the review of the policy was meant to address the current oversupply situation faced by the high-end property market. — Bernama