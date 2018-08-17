Parliament wrap-up: Nine bills passed

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine bills (RUU), including the Anti-Fake News (Repeal) Bill 2018 and the Goods and Services Tax (Repeal) Bill 2018, were passed by the 14th Parliament at its first sitting which ended yesterday.

The Sales Tax Bill 2018, Service Tax Bill 2018, Customs Amendment Bill 2018, the Frees Zones (Amendment) Bill 2018, Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2018 and the Land Public Transport Commission (Dissolution) Bill 2018 were also among the bills passed.

Other bills passed were the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2018 involving an allocation of RM6.22 billion and was tabled following the restructuring of the ministries after the 14th general election (GE14).

The Parliament also passed a motion for the Public Accounts Committee to reopen investigation on the embezzlement of monies and the scandal with regard to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and its related companies.

The last day of the sitting today also saw a motion for Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Bung Moktar Radin to be referred to the Special Rights and Privileges Committee, but the matter was decided for debate at the next sitting.

This followed Bung Moktar's action in using the world "biadab" (rude) when debating the Sales Tax Bill 2018.

The sitting of the first term of the 14th Parliament began on July 16 after GE14 which saw Pakatan Harapan (PH) forming the new government.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof adjourned the meeting sine die. — Bernama