Plantation worker charged with attempting to sell illegal decoders on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: An oil palm plantation worker pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to try to sell illegal decoders on Facebook.

Mohd Faizri Ali, 29,was charged with using the accounts "Mohd Faizul" and "Tonton Siaran Percuma Kuantan" at https://www.facebook.com/mohd.faizul and https://www.facebook.com/TontonPercuma to offer for sale a Decoder DVB -S2/T2 branded Freesat model V7 combo and a Thaicom model IPM HD Pro 3 decoder.

The offences were traced to servers at All Asia Broadcast Centre, Technology Park Malaysia, Bukit Jalil here at 9.15am on Nov 16, 2017.

He was charged under the Communications and Multimedia Regulations and is liable to be fined up to RM100, 000 or jailed a maximum of six months or both if convicted.

The accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a low bail saying he was just a plantation worker and was the main breadwinner for his family of nine, including his parents.

Judge M.M Edwin Paramjothy allowed bail at RM2, 000 in one surety and set Sept 24 for re-mention.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama