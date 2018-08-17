PM concedes the cabinet line-up still has opposition traits

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix), on the 100th day of the administration of the Pakatan Harapan (PH), conceded that his cabinet line-up still has the characteristics of the opposition and will take time to adapt as the government.

He said this happened due to the transition of power after 61 years that the opposition could not set up the government.

"And as such, they have the traits of the opposition.

"When it becomes the government, the old traits still appear and influence their thinking. But within the short period, they have made adjustments and now realise that they have now become the government," he said.

Dr Mahathir, who leads the PH to form the new government following the victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) on May 9, said this at the Handing Over of the Premier Fellow for the Year 2018 at Perdana Putra, here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is also the 2015 Premier Fellow alumni, cabinet ministers and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

Sixty participants of the sixth group of the Premier Fellow program which began in 2013, will be emplaced in various career positions and key posts including being deployed to the various cabinet ministers' offices for between six weeks to three months. — Bernama