Shaharuddin's successor as Exco member to be finalised after Seri Setia by-election

SHAH ALAM: The individual to fill the position left vacant by the late Prof Dr Shaharuddin Baharudin as Selangor Exco member will be finalised after the by-election for the Seri Setia State Assembly seat.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the PKR leaders would have a meeting on the matter shortly after the conclusion of the by-election fixed for Sept 8.

"After the conclusion of the by-election, we will have a discussion on the matter together with the top party (PKR) leadership before the name is presented to the Sultan of Selangor.

"For the moment, we will concentrate on the by-election, whoever succeeds Prof Dr Shaharuddin will be announced soon," he told reporters after attending the program to flag off participants of the convoy "Jalur Gemilang Merdeka Tour" organised by the Information Department at the State Secretariat Building (SUK), here today.

Also present was the Assistant Director of the Community Development Communications Service Branch, Selangor Information Department, Wan Ahmad Nizam Wan Abdul Latif.

Shaharuddin had earlier held the portfolio of Selangor Islamic Religious Affairs, Education and Human Capital Development Committee Chairman.

Shaharuddin, who was also the Seri Setia State Assemblyman from PKR, died on Aug 2 of colon cancer and the Election Commission (EC) subsequently fixed the by-election for Sept 8 while nomination day will be held tomorrow. — Bernama