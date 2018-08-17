Vehicle owners damaged by RapidKL bus can make compensation claims

A screenshot of the incident last night.

The extent of the damage on the cars following the incident.

KUALA LUMPUR: Owners of vehicles damaged after being knocked by a stage bus belonging to RapidKL in Jalan Ampang, here yesterday can make claims for damages.

RapidKL chief operating officer Shamsul Rizal Mohd Yusof said owners of the damaged vehicles should contact RapidKL at telephone number 03-7885 2585 to process the claim.

"There are several procedures that need to be made (by the vehicle owners) such as submitting the police report and so on.

"RapidKL will assist in providing the information for processing the claims," he said at a media conference at Depoh Maluri, here today.

Commenting on the incident, he said the driver of the bus concerned, travelling from Datuk Keramat to Ampang Point, had been working with the company for the past two years and had a good record.

"We cannot ascertain whether he has any health problem or otherwise because detailed information has yet to be obtained.

"We (RapidKL) tender our apologies for the incident and will give our cooperation to the police," he said, adding that the company could not ascertain whether there were passengers on the bus when the incident happened.

"According to the RapidKL SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), only buses that are in good condition are allowed to operate.

"We urge members of the public against making any speculation concerning the incident," he said.

In the incident at about 8pm, seven vehicles were badly damaged when a stage bus driven by a man was believed to have tried to escape from an accident in front of the Risda Building in Jalan Ampang, here.

A video recording lasting 1 minute and 37 seconds which showed the incident was viralled in the social media. — Bernama

Below is the video of the mini press conference by Shamsul Rizal Mohd Yusof: