Balakong by-election: PH candidate says voters get 21 days to assess PH's 100-day performance

BANGI: The 21-day campaign period will provide the best opportunity for the people to evaluate the government's performance based on the Pakatan Harapan (PH)'s 100-day report card, said its candidate for Balakong state seat by-election Wong Siew Ki.

She said although PH was new in governing the country, she was confident the people were wise enough to make the best decision in regards to the government administration.

"We strongly reject the 'cotton candy' politics ... We do not use this tactic to lure votes instead it should be based on the report card for the people to evaluate our performance.

"I hope through this by-election, people will be able to give PH another chance to prove our best services to them," she told reporters after the nomination process at the Demesne Main Hall here today.

Subang Jaya Municipal Councillor Wong, 32, who is also Serdang DAP Wanita vice chief, said she wanted to try to attract more constituents to cast their ballots as the voter turnout at the recent Sungai Kandis by-election on Aug 4 was not even 50%.

"With the 21-day campaign period the team can utilise it to attract more constituents in Balakong to cast their ballots on Sept 8," she said.

Meanwhile, MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong said he still wanted to continue the challenge by contesting in the by-election to prove his capability to provide services as someone who was born and brought up in Balakong.

"I acknowledge the 21 days campaign period will not be easy, however, with the support from the grassroots up to the highest level of party leadership, I am deeply touched as they are with me all the times to face the challenges," he said.

Asked about the use of the party logo for the Balakong by-election, Tan said it was not a problem as MCA was a party for all Malaysians regardless of race.

"It is also a message to all voters during this campaign period that MCA is a party to all and not just for one race.

"We are not only focusing on the Chinese community, but we are also campaigning in the Malay and Indian villages to tell them that MCA is a party that serves all races," he said. — Bernama