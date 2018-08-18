Companies migrating to SST urged to seek further assistance: Customs DG

SUBANG JAYA: Companies that were migrated automatically to the sales and service tax (SST) system, as well as businesses that are taxable, have been urged to seek further assistance to avoid any complications before the implementation date.

Royal Malaysian Customs Department director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said this during a press conference held after an SST outreach program at Saujana Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

"The Royal Malaysian Customs Department does not deny there will be some complications, in which automatically migrated companies from the previous GST system to the SST that are not supposed to be taxed, are taxed anyway," said Subromaniam.

"This is why it is important for registered companies as well as tax-eligible companies to request further assistance by visiting the nearest customs office or via the customs hotline," he added.

Companies and businesses are encouraged to reach out to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department hotline at 1300 888 500 or to visit the customs office for peace of mind and clarification on SST eligibility and registration.

The department had successfully registered 77,451 companies via the automatic transfer system from the MyGST to the new MySST infrastructure.

32,577 companies were registered under the sales tax while the remaining 44,874 companies were registered under the service tax.

The companies were notified through email regarding the change.