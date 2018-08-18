Defence Ministry assets being mobilised for cloud seeding

KLANG: The Defence Ministry has mobilised its assets to carry out cloud seeding to address the hot and hazy conditions in several parts of the country.

Its minister, Mohamad Sabu (pix) said two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft were sent out this morning to locate suitable clouds in the Selangor and Perak airspace, to precipitate rain.

"We need to find suitable clouds and locations to make cloud seeding a success," he said yesterday.

Also present was Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman.

According to Mohamad, the hazy condition in the country was not caused by forest fires here but had been blown from Sumatra, Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Azmi said the forest fires in the peat soil area were under control and currently only eight hectares of the area was still on fire as compared to 16ha on Thursday.

He said the dry and hot weather this time around had made firefighting a problem and as such he advised the public, especially the estate and farm owners not to carry out open burning.

"This month the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received 545 reports on open burning," he added. — Bernama