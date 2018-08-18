MACC denies revamp report

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied claims by a local newspaper that the commission will be revamped involving the transfer of several senior officials in the investigation and intelligence division to other agencies.

MACC in a statement today asserted that the claim was not true at all.

"The report is considered irresponsible because there is no authentic source and is believed to be based only on information that has gone viral and just to sensationalise the news,"

The MACC report can obviously cause unrest among the MACC officials and possibly be distorted, thereby tarnishing the image of the MACC and raising public doubts.

"In this regard, the MACC urged the media to obtain authentic information in advance from the commission before reporting the news to the public.

"The act of reporting irresponsible news can cause confusion among the public and the agencies involved," he said. — Bernama