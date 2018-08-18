Malacca mulls 'car-free day' for congested zones

MALACCA: The Malacca state government is studying the implementation of the 'Car-free day' in certain congested zones at least once a month in order to reduce the number of vehicles at peak hours.

Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the initiative was aimed at reducing traffic congestion and encouraging more people to walk, cycle or choose public transport as an alternative, thereby reducing the rate of carbon monoxide emissions in the state.

"This effort can indirectly cultivate a healthy lifestyle, especially through cycling, as well as allow the public, especially tourists to enjoy the beauty of historic places in the state.

"However, we will take into account various aspects before making it a reality, so as not to affect businesses and the parties involved, as the most important thing is to attract more tourists by providing facilities which are more inclusive," he told Bernama at the 'Dutch Heritage Malaysia' cycling programme at Jonker Walk, Bandar Hilir, here today.

The Dutch Ambassador to Malaysia, Karin Mossenlechner, was also present.

Earlier, he and Karin spent some time with the state government executive council line-up and over 200 participants including Dutch nationals took part in the cycling programme, which began at the Stadhuys Museum and ended at Jalan Gereja here.

Adly said he welcomed the programme aimed at promoting the Dutch culture in Malacca, as well as love for the environment.

"At the same time, we also promoted our culture such as the trishaw rides where they were decorated with flowers and equipped with music for the Dutch people, especially for those who wished to go around historic places in Bandar Hilir," he added. — Bernama