Ministry to hold Congress on future of Bumiputeras & Nation

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Economic Affairs will hold the 2018 Congress on the Future of Bumiputeras & the Nation (KBN 2018) on Sept 1 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

In a statement today, the ministry said the event will be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who will also present the keynote address, to be followed by a dialogue on the Bumiputeras' and country's future.

The congress will also feature presentations by the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM) and the Malay Consultative Council (MPM), it said.

Themed "Addressing the Challenge Faced by Bumiputeras in the New Malaysia", the one-day congress will focus on six core areas: values, morals and ethics; education and human capital; creation and ownership of wealth; business and entrepreneurship; and affirmative action and strategy formulation.

The ministry said in the afternoon, resolutions arising from the Congress will be submitted to the minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, to be followed by the closing of the event by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The ministry said KBN 2018 will be the basic platform for the government's efforts to formulate a new Bumiputera empowerment agenda and part of its constructive engagement with Bumiputera stakeholders. — Bernama