Miri ILP records very unhealthy API this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Only one area at the Industrial Training Institute in Miri, Sarawak, recorded a very unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 203 as at 10am today.

According to the Department of Environment website, other areas in the country recorded moderate API reading except Kangar, Perlis; Langkawi and Alor Star, Kedah; and Tawau, Sabah, which still had good API reading.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 and above (hazardous).

The public can refer to the portal http://apims.doe.gov.my for hourly updates of API readings. — Bernama