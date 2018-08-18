Raja Zarith Sofiah urges teachers to keep up with changes, transformations to stay relevant

JOHOR BARU: Teachers not only need to keep up with the changes and transformations but also must unravel and repackage knowledge, skills, pedagogies and learning outcomes to stay relevant and connected to the future, said Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

She said as the realities of education being shaped by advances in technology, the digital and digitised education not only required students, teachers and stakeholders to be technology savvy but also, be able to operate using different modes of thinking and doing.

"Teachers can do this by using varied, effective strategies to instruct diverse learners, using test and other information on students' performance in instructional planning, and focusing on literacy and numeracy development.

"In Malaysia, we have seen many examples of how individuals and groups of teachers have made a significant impact on the lives of their students. I believe that these teachers should be held as role models and examples for others to follow.

"Their best practices must be shared with all teachers so that they can collectively change communities and nations," she said.

Raja Zarith Sofiah, who is also Malaysian English Language Teaching Association (MELTA) Royal Patron, said this in her speech when officiating the 27th MELTA International Conference 2018 at the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel, here today.

Also present was MELTA president Prof S. Ganakumaran.

During the conference, Nor Fadzleen Sa'don, 41, from Bandar Baru Uda, Johor, was named as the recipient of the MELTA's Hyacinth Gaudart Best English Teacher award.

Nor Fadzleen, when met after the award presentation said she applied learning methods that were in line with the current technology to ensure no student to be left behind, especially in the field of education.

"The 21st-century education should be different and I am applying a global concept in my classroom by using technology such as video and also virtual reality (VR) to boost students' interest in learning English.

"I also collaborated with several foreign teachers such as those from Egypt and the United States via video, sharing our similarities as well as differences and this excite the students to learn the language," said Nor Fadzleen, who was currently pursuing a PhD in technology at the Malaysia-Japan International Technology Institute, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). — Bernama