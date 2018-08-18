Robbers escape with RM800,000 jewellery in three minutes

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of five men armed with hammers and pistol-like objects took just about three minutes to run away with 12 trays of jewellery worth more than RM800,000 from a goldsmith shop in a shopping mall in Sri Petaling yesterday.

Brickfields district police deputy chief Supt Arifai Tarawe said in the 1.45pm incident, all the suspects were wearing full-faced helmets when they stormed into the premises where five employees including a security guard were working.

He said the suspects then smashed the glass display cabinet and made off with the jewellery before fleeing the scene on three motorcycles.

"There were no customers in the shop during the incident," he said in a statement yesterday.

Arifai urged those who witnessed the incident to contact the police to assist in the investigations.