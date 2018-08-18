Slow moving traffic reported on several major highways

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major expressways is reported slow moving since 3pm as more people are leaving for their hometowns in conjunction with the school holiday and the Aidiladha celebration which falls on Aug 22.

A spokesman from PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic was slow moving from Slim River heading to Sungkai, Bidor to Gopeng and Simpang Ampat to Sungai Dua.

"Vehicles moving north are reported also moving slowing from Skudai to Johor," he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic volume heading towards the east coast states was increasing and the situation was busy at the Gombak toll plaza.

"The traffic flow from Genting Sempah towards Kuantan is also busy with the increase in traffic volume," he said.

He said the traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 were still smooth.

For latest updates on traffic flow, the public can call Plusline at toll-free 1800-88-0000 and also at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM at 1800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama