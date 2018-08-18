Smooth nomination process for Seri Setia by-election: Police

PETALING JAYA: The nomination process for the Seri Setia state by-election at Dewan Sivik of the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) here today went smoothly, said Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din.

He said 250 policemen were mobilised for the purpose and they had been at their locations since 6 am to ensure smooth process of the nomination.

Their task includes vacating the road in front of the nomination centre and also closing several roads leading to the centre, he said when contacted by Bernama.

He thanked the public, including party supporters, for their cooperation, as well as in complying with the police order.

In this by-election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) is fielding former MBPJ member Halimey Abu Bakar as its candidate, and he would be in a straight fight with PAS candidate, former Selangor state executive council member Dr Halimah Ali.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Sept 8 for polling and Sept 4 for early voting.

The Seri Setia state seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent assemblyman Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin from colon cancer last Aug 2.

In the last general election on May 9 this year, Shaharuddin, who represented PKR, won the seat in a four-cornered fight against Barisan Nasional's Datuk Yusoff HM Hanif, Mohd Ghazali Daud of PAS and Independent candidate Dr S.Vignes with a majority of 19,372 votes. — Bernama