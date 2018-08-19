37,282 summonses issued in anti-street thugs operations

SEREMBAN: A total of 37,282 summonses were issued for various traffic offences involving motorcycles and cars in several anti-street thug operations from Aug 1 to yesterday.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Sharul Othman Mansor said during the operation period, 1,775 vehicles comprising 1,648 motorcycles and 127 cars were confiscated.

"Among the offences committed were driving without a licence, using expired road tax and modifying vehicles not according to specifications.

"There were 626 people arrested for offences under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987," he said in a statement on Anti-Street Thugs Operation, here last night.

He said Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number of arrests with 335 offenders followed by Penang with 115 arrested.

He said from the total, 228 were aged above 18 years and 194 were under 18 years.

Sharul Othman said during the operations, 53 individuals were screened positive for drugs and were arrested under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, an anti-street thug operation was conducted early this morning at Senawang toll plaza and 122 summonses were issued for various traffic offences.

Police also confiscated 21 motorcycles, while 5 individuals were found positive for ganja.

The four-hour operation from 1am was carried by 41 policemen and 10 personnel of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) as well as nine PLUS enforcement officers. — Bernama