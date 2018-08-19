AES fines: Now everyone can break the law, says MCA

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) should apologise for making a "foolish" and "wrong" decision to cancel all Automated Enforcement System (AES) summonses. He warned that motorists are free to break traffic rules for two weeks.

MCA Youth secretary-general Datuk Leong Kim Soon said the decision was aimed at satisfying the public and it encourages motorists to break the law.

"Sadly, the Pakatan Harapan government and law enforcement authorities are not facing real problems at hand, or deploying an effective method to lower accident rates," he said in a statement today.

"In view of this, the Transport Minister should apologise for making a foolish and wrong decision."

The cancellation of all AES summonses issued before Aug 31 means that motorists have up to two weeks of "anarchy honeymoon", he said.

"Does this mean that with the start of school holidays leading to Hari Merdeka, drivers caught speeding or beating a red light are let off scot free?" he asked.

Leong said this could lead to higher accident rates in the country.

"Thus having speed limits or fines are a necessary deterrent. What purpose therefore does Loke's decision serve by cancelling all fines?

"Traffic offenders should be penalised and made to shoulder responsibility for their actions. It is obvious that the cancellation of all AES summonses is to satisfy the public and to encourage road users to breach the law.

"Clearly, this decision is a populist move and not thought out in detail. It only serves to win the hearts of the public.

"The Transport Minister under Barisan Nasional had identified and installed AES at sites prone to motor vehicle accidents in order to reduce the rate of traffic accidents.

"But now the Pakatan Harapan Government made a U-turn on the previous Barisan effort. This announcement only encourages motorists to break the law," he added.

On Friday, Loke said the government would write off more than 3.1 million in unpaid summonses worth about RM435mil.