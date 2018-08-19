Angkasa calls on gov't to review loan approval regulations for cooperatives

MALACCA: The Malaysian National Co-operative Movement (Angkasa) has urged the government to review the existing rules and regulations involving the approval of loans for cooperatives so that the national cooperative movement can be further enhanced.

Angkasa vice-president Mohamad Azmi Omaruddin said the initiative to implement new regulations should be done immediately so that cooperative members throughout the country can take advantage of more business opportunities, thus contributing to the country's economic growth.

"If we look at it now, every loan applied for by a cooperative member requires an approval from the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia, and this process involves a certain period of time and sometimes, causes a business opportunity to be missed.

"The situation is not only harmful to cooperative members but also the nation, as cooperatives are part of the country's main socio-economic mechanism, and the third highest contributors to the country's income after the private and public sectors," he told Bernama when met at the Angkasa's 2018 National-level Petanque Championship Final, here today.

Angaksa vice-president (finance and integrity) Dr Mohd Azlan Yahya and Malacca Angkasa liaison committee chairman Muslim Md Shah were also present.

Commenting further, Mohamad Azmi said the government should also focus on the development of the country's cooperative sector more holistically, especially in terms of a special allocation in the country's annual budget.

He said this was because the cooperative sector was a public organisation and profits gained were returned to all members equally in various forms including human capital development and training for members. — Bernama