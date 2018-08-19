Balakong by-election, long campaign period an advantage: PH candidate

BANGI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Balakong by-election Wong Siew Ki welcomed the unprecedented long campaigning period set by the Election Commission (EC), saying that it would give her more opportunity to get to the heart and soul of the constituents.

Although she has been actively involved in the local political scene for the past few years, Wong, who is contesting for the first time in an election, reckoned that she needed more time to get herself and her agenda known to the people.

"I see that it is an advantage for me as the long time frame will allow me to meet as many constituents in Balakong as possible.

"We also hope to go door-to-door to meet the people and introduce myself to them," she told reporters after meet-and-greet with traders and members of the public at Sungai Chua wet market here, this morning.

Also present were Deputy International Trade and Industries Minister Ong Kian Ming and Seri Kembangan state assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah.

They also distributed Jalur Gemilang to the public, in conjunction with the National Day celebration.

The EC had set 21 days for campaigning for both the Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections, with which polling will be on Sept 8.

On another matter, Wong assured that she would continue to carry on the good work and aspirations of the former state assemblyman, Eddie Ng Tien Chee, who died in a road accident last July 20.

"I accept the huge responsibility that I have to shoulder. Every hand that I touched place high hope on us (PH)," she said, adding that she would introduce a new manifesto for the people in the constituency, including plans to develop Balakong's rich cultural potential. — Bernama