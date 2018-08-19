Cops nab four women for offering sex services online

BINTULU: Police detained four women including a Malaysian for allegedly offering sex services online in a raid at a hotel in Jalan Tanjung Batu here yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said one of the suspects was injured after jumping off the first floor of the hotel building in the three-hour raid from 8pm.

"The woman is being treated at the Bintulu Hospital," he said in a statement here today.

Zulkipli said initial investigation revealed that all the suspects, in their mid-20s, were believed to have solicited customers via the internet and charged RM230 for a 45-minute session of sex.

Police had seized RM4,083 in cash, 14 condom packets, four mobile phones, three international passports and personal lubricant, he said.

Zulkipli said all the suspects were being detained to facilitate investigations under Section 372B of the Penal Code, while the three foreign women were also being investigated under Rule 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963. — Bernama