Dr M: We’ll go all out to forge better ties with China

BEIJING: Kuala Lumpur will go all out to forge better ties with Beijing as this will bring mutual benefits for both sides, said Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said focusing on economic development rather than confrontation should be the way forward in terms of relations between Malaysia and China.

In this regard, Chinese businessmen are welcome to invest in Malaysia, he said when addressing some 400 top Chinese entrepreneurs and business leaders here today.

Mahathir is on a five-day official visit to China.

The prime minister also made it clear the new Malaysian government’s stand with regard to investments from China.

“We’re not against any Chinese company but against Malaysians who borrow huge sums of money to carry out unnecessary projects,” he told the China Entrepreneur Leaders Forum.

Mahathir noted that Malaysia has had a relationship with China for almost 2,000 years. “Today, China’s trade with Malaysia is the biggest compared with other countries in the region,” he said. – Bernama