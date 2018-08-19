Hadi confident PAS-Umno cooperation will show positive results

SHAH ALAM: PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the cooperation between his party and Umno in the Seri Setia state by-election would show positive results.

He said the cooperation between the two parties during the Sungai Kandis state by-election on Aug 4 was a good start.

"The Sungai Kandis by-election saw a very interesting change and I think the Seri Setia by-election will be in our favour," he told a press conference at the Selangor PAS office, here today.

The Seri Setia by-election will be held on Sept 8 following the death of its incumbent, Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin of PKR, due to colon cancer on Aug 2.

The by-election is a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan's Halimey Abu Bakar and PAS' Dr Halimah Ali.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi reiterated the party's support towards MCA candidate in the Balakong state by-election. — Bernama