Halimey reminds constituents to exercise their voting right

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Seri Setia state by-election Halimey Abu Bakar is intensifying the campaign to get his constituents to come out to exercise their voting right on polling day this Sept 8.

He said he would use the 21-day campaign in the best possible to make the voters understand their responsibility.

"We do not want to be like in the Sungai Kandis by-election last Aug 4, where only half of the (number of) registered voters came out to vote," he told a media conference on the second day of campaign, here today.

He said it was important for the voters to come out to vote this Sept 8 to ensure the Seri Setia seat remained under PH.

It would also ensure continuity of the "Peduli Rakyat" programme implemented by the Selangor government, he added.

In the Sungai Kandis by-election on Aug 4, the voter turnout was only 49.4%, against 80% as initially targeted by the Election Commission (EC).

There are 53,492 registered voters in the Seri Setia state constituency, comprising 50,692 ordinary voters, 2,770 early voters and 30 absentee voters.

Halimey also said that during the campaign, he would also introduce the new PH official logo to the constituents. — Bernama