Johor launches 2019-2030 sustainable development plan

JOHOR BARU: The Pakatan Harapan-led Johor government today launched its Sustainable Development Plan for 2019-2030 themed "Harapan Bangsa Johor 1.8".

The state government has outlined eight key thrusts to propel Johor into an efficient and viable administration, as well as to achieve high-performance status with first-class people.

The eight thrusts include implementing sustainable development; dynamic democracy and social equality; efficient, integrity and democratic governance; trade zone and digital community and empowering the Islamic educational system, human capital and legacy of Johor.

Others are supporting the idealistic aspirations of young people; women empowerment and resource conservation.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian when launching the plan at the Johor International Convention Centre (Persada) said it would also enable the state government to fulfil the five-year promises offered to the people during the 14th General Election.

"The close collaboration between leaders and the people will not be set aside to achieve the goal of a state with high tolerance in all aspects," he said. — Bernama