Motorcyclist dies in freak accident involving tanker lorry

LAHAD DATU: A man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding hit the tyre of a tanker lorry before being dragged by a Toyota Hilux Vigo at Km 30 of Jalan Lahad Datu-Sandakan, here yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad said in the 2.10pm incident, Rizal Rudi, 25, sustained serious injuries before being taken to the Lahad Datu Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4.15pm.

"The incident occurred when the victim, who was heading towards Jalan Sandakan, lost control of the machine and veered into the opposite lane before ramming into the tanker lorry's tyre.

"Subsequently, the motorcyclist was thrown off the machine and landed on the road before the Toyota Hilux Vigo hit and dragged the victim for 78 metres," he said in a statement, here today. — Bernama