No new clause required to limit MB's post to two terms: Osman

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is of the view that there is no need to make amendments to the state's constitution in order to limit an individual from holding the Menteri Besar's post for only two terms.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said this was because the state government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) would uphold the principles of administration, and that an amendment should not merely be done to 'show sincerity' to the people.

"On the pledge in the manifesto limiting the post of Mentri Besar to not more than two terms, basically we at PH have reached a mutual agreement to give a maximum of two terms to a Menteri Besar to administer the state.

"This (two-term) period is most suitable to implement all development plans.

"It has also been agreed at the Federal level that a person who holds the Prime Minister's post should not exceed two terms," he said during his winding-up speech at the Johor State Assembly sitting, here today.

Meanwhile, Osman said the Johor government will fill the 670 vacant village chief posts in the state by September.

According to him, the process was taking some time as the government wished to ensure that the individuals concerned were truly eligible to serve the people.

"Although the village chief posts remain vacant, the state government has issued a directive to the 'penghulu' (headmen) in all state constituencies to temporarily take charge of the role," he said.

Osman said the state government had conducted interviews in an open and transparent manner without involving any politicians in the process.

"This proves that the new Johor state government is not the same as the previous government, which politicised the appointment of village chiefs by involving the (party) division chiefs or politicians.

"This kind of thing will not happen under my time as the Mentri Besar of Johor. The State Government will ensure that qualified individuals will be appointed as village chiefs based on merit, and not due to political affiliation," he added. — Bernama