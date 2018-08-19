Patriotism in conjuntion with National Day celebrations

MALAYSIA will celebrate its National Day with the theme "Sayangi Malaysiaku" (Love My Malaysia) on Aug 31. We have barely a few more days to go before the celebrations.

Preparations are already underway for grand celebrations, as mentioned by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Gobind said the chosen theme is to celebrate and boost the people's love towards this country.

The celebrations this year are unique in a sense that it will be the first time it is celebrated by a newly elected government, as requested by our Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Gobind Singh said the decision was to symbolise the administration of the new government under Pakatan Harapan.

On the eve of forthcoming celebrations, let us take time to reflect on the importance of the celebrations.

Independence generally means freedom. In the context of a nation, it denotes freedom from their colonial masters or from another ruling country. We obtained our independence from the British on the Aug 31, 1957 without any bloodshed but through negotiations and finally ending with an independence treaty with the British.

The younger generation perhaps may not understand the untiring efforts and toils of our leaders to obtain this independence, unless they have learnt about their struggles in their history lessons.

There are many ways people to show their patriotism – the feeling of loyalty and allegiance to a country. In our nation, we proudly display the Jalur Gemilang in our homes, offices and public places to show our allegiance to our beloved country. The prime minister recently said flying the Malaysian flag will strengthen the bonds between people.

Some also display the Malaysian flag in their vehicles. A few hard-core Malaysians paint their cars with the Malaysian flag and parade with them during the celebration.

There are some who also wear the Malaysian flag as their outfit to show their patriotism.

There are also communities who organise National Day prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the nation, in particular the Baha'i community. In these gatherings, all Malaysians, despite their religious background are invited to come together to pray for the nation. Prayers from all religious scriptures are recited. Such events truly signifies solidarity and unity among the participants at the event as they will be united in prayer and supplications for the nation.

Of course, the highlight of the celebrations will be the national parade, this time around in Putrajaya and also in all state capitals in the country.

In all these parades, national and state leaders will address Malaysians who come from all walks of life to celebrate this national occasion. Those who are unable to come, will catch it over the media broadcast.

This is an event that we truly celebrate as Malaysians, not based on our ethic background. Perhaps, more such national events should be fostered by the PH government to instil a feeling of fidelity and patriotism towards the nation.

In achieving national unity, we should go beyond our parochial distinctiveness and racial identity. We need to think as Malaysians and citizens of one nation to achieve national unity and comradeship.

In conjunction with the coming of National Day celebrations, let us all wish our nation a happy and prosperous National Day. Long live Malaysia, my Malaysia.

Dr S Nathesan

Muar, Johor