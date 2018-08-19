RTM remains relevant as medium to unite people: Liew

SANDAKAN: As the national broadcasting station, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), remains relevant as a medium in uniting the people of all races in the country, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix).

He said this was made through various programmes produced by RTM on radio and television.

"Although there is competition, not only from the private broadcasting station in the country, but also the alternative media which is now becoming more dominating, RTM remains strong and is the people's choice to obtain accurate information," he said when opening the final round of the Bintang SandakanFM 2018 competition here last night.

The text of Liew's speech was read out by his private secretary, Mohd Hanafi Montoi, Also present was Sabah RTM acting director Malinaziah Datu Mohd Julaspi.

The competition was won by Dewi Masita Osman, with Siti Aqiela Nurdin named the second winner and third was Rahmat Mohamad. — Bernama