Search for mum in Penang financially and emotional draining, says Aussie

GEORGE TOWN: The family of Australian citizen Annapuranee Jenkins (pix), who has been missing for 248 days, has stopped its search for her.

The search for the 66-year-old Malaysian-born Annapuranee has drained the family financially and emotionally. Her family members had made 10 trips to Penang to look for her.

She went missing in Dec 13 last year in Penang while on a holiday with her husband. Annapuranee was born in Parit Buntar, Perak. She met her Australian husband in the 1970s.

Her son, S. Jenkins, said they have to put the search on hold. "This trip is sentimental because it's the first time my sister and I am here in Malaysia for a combined effort (to look for our mother)," he said.

"Unfortunately due to the financial strain of these trips, this will be the last one for a while until we can save the funds to continue."

Annapuranee, was travelling in a ride-sharing vehicle from Jalan Burma to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Air Itam to visit her mother, who is an inmate at the old folks home there.

She was said to have asked the driver to stop the car and she hurriedly got out. She had been missing since then.

Jenkins had returned to Malaysia five times after his mother went missing. A total of 8,000 posters of his mother have also been put up across nationwide but to no avail, said Jenkins.

"It has been a struggle with the local councils who continually remove the posters as soon as we put them up, but we keep coming back and trying it all over again," he said.

Jenkins has also gone through many places his mother had visited. He said mentioned investigators also did their part.

"Although the emotional and financial stress has taken its toll on us, we will never stop searching until we know that mum has been found safe and well," he said.