Senoi Praaq troopers join search for missing Perhilitan ranger

KUANTAN: Fourteen members of the Senoi Praaq unit joined in the search and rescue operation for a Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) ranger who has been missing at the Yong Forest Reserve in Taman Negara here since Aug 11.

Jerantut district police chief DSP Mazlan Hassan said apart from the involvement of the jungle tracking unit, the search operation was also being assisted by the Royal Malaysia Police Air Operation Force to track the ranger's location.

"We have also extended the search area to 28 km from the spot where the victim was reported to have gone missing, adding two new locations today with an additional distance of two kilometres.

"The search comprising more than 100 officers and staff from various agencies and locals as well as with the help of tracker dogs was being continued," he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Ranger Tarmizi Ahmad Japli, 30, a Cheras Perhilitan staff, reportedly entered the forest reserve on June 9 along with six other colleagues to collect data for the 1st National Tiger Survey Programme which began at Felda Kechau 11 in Lipis.

The victim was reported missing on Aug 11 while on his way back to the main camp following a river route, after installing the camera to collect data for the tiger count study in Taman Negara, Jerantut.

His colleague noticed that Tarmizi was missing when he was not behind him.

Yesterday, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia also used the services of the Air Unit in the operation, but it was understood to be a deadlock due to the dense jungle making it difficult to detect the victim from the air. — Bernama