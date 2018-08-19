Smooth traffic flow on major highways

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major expressways in the country is reported smooth as at 8am today.

According to PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman, traffic heading towards the north and south is reported under control and smooth moving.

"The situation on all routes on both directions is reported smooth this morning," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Highway Authority, on its Twitter, reported that traffic flow on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 is reported smooth moving on both directions.

For latest updates on traffic flow, the public can call Plusline at toll-free 1800-88-0000 and also at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM at 1800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama