Three measures to assist consumers tide over SST

KULIM: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is taking three measures to assist the people to deal with the cost of living in preparation of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) implementation in September.

Its Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the first measure was the simulation effects of SST implementation on consumer goods and he himself had met the Statistics Department on the simulation.

"I have met Datuk Dr Uzair (Chief Statistician) to brief me on the simulation of SST in planning enforcement actions," he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after a symbolic ceremony to hand over 60 cows in conjunction Hari Raya Aidiladha to residents and government agencies in the Kulim-Bandar Baru parliamentary constituency in Serdang near here yesterday.

Saifuddin said the second measure involved preparedness in terms of monitoring and enforcement under his ministry as well as Ops Catu when the SST comes into force.

"They have targeted the number of premises and items to inspect," he said.

He said thirdly the ministry would be conducting cheap sales programmes for essential items in the rural areas with the assistance of hypermarkets such as Giant, Tesco and Mydin.

"I have told Datuk KSU (Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh) to seek the cooperation of these big operators to help keep the prices low for daily necessities for the people in the rural areas," he said. — Bernama