Two candidates for PKR election warned for breaching campaign regulations

PETALING JAYA: Two candidates contesting in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) elections this year have been issued warning letters for breaching the party's election code of ethics by making allegations and using offensive words against other contenders.

PKR Objection, Appeal and Disciplinary Committee chairman Dr Syed Hussin Ali said a more stern action would be taken against the two candidates if they continued to do so.

"We issue them warning letters because the offence was committed before the official campaign period, which begins today," he told a media conference after the draw on the number for candidates contesting in the party elections here today.

However, he declined to reveal the names of the party members concerned.

He said the committee received 25 objections against candidates contesting in this year's party elections, with 24 of the objections against candidates contesting at the state level, namely Terengganu and Kelantan, and one objection against a candidate contesting for the central level post.

"The committee accepts all objections against any candidates, and we (committee) will determine if the objection is baseless or not.

"If the committee accepts the objection, teh candidate will be given three days to appeal, failing which the person cannot contest," he added.

Meanwhile, at the same media conference, PKR Central Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Rashid Din said candidates who breached the stipulated regulations during the campaign period would be disqualified.

Candidates are not allowed, among others, to hold ceramah or host feast for more than 100 people, engage in character assassination, buy votes and use their position in the government to campaign, he added.

According to JPP secretary, ​​​​​​​ Ismail Yusoff, almost 14,000 candidates are vying for the 10,028 posts at the state and central levels in thus year's party elections.

About 800,000 PKR members, involving 218 branches nationwide, are eligible to vote in this year's party elections.

The official campaign period is from today until Sept 13 and the election would be held the following day in stages beginning with Kelantan and will end on Oct 14 in Sabah. — Bernama