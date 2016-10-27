Innovative approach

GRADUATE study is one of the education pathways for those who want to improve their career prospects or job satisfaction, those looking for an intellectual challenge or those wanting to pursue a long standing interest.

Management & Science University (MSU) has designed flexibility in its graduate study environment for students to study in ways that works best for them.

The university's School of Graduate Studies (SGS) offers advanced degrees at MSc and PhD levels covering a wide area including Management, Business, Computer Science, Accounting, Finance, Information and Communication Technology, Food Service Technology, Biomedicine, Educational Management and Leadership, Biomedical Sciences, Engineering, Pharmacy and Clinical Pharmacy.

PhD education focuses on training in an original and independent manner, while Masters degrees are either in full research mode or coursework mode to prepare students for careers in public or private sectors and professional practice.

The graduate programmes emphasise a number of distinctive and desirable features such as a high level of engagement between local and international faculty as well as graduates, and an environment that fosters a global community of scholars.

All programmes are supported and complemented with a wide range of interdisciplinary units which result in the promotion of intellectual activities and research across the university.

SGS provides support to students throughout their learning experience at MSU. It provides a creative and innovative teaching and delivery, a global leadership programme and social facilities.

Working with faculties and non-academic departments including industries and other institutions enhances the students' experience, and SGS is committed to delivering quality service that is exclusive to its growing postgraduate community.

The PhD and Master programmes are research based and degrees will be awarded upon successful completion of a thesis. Examinations are by assessing the thesis and research it is based on. A viva voce is required for the PhD programme, while taught Masters degrees offers specific areas. Assessment of the taught programmes are by assignments and written examinations.

MSU gives priority to quality education and the importance of creative teaching methodologies towards producing quality and holistic graduates.

Besides incorporating international exposure in the students’ learning experience, extensive industrial training components and personal enrichment elements are also blended into the programme to ensure the graduates' employability.

MSU’s programmes meet the stringent standards set by local and international bodies. The university has also received numerous recognitions from the Malaysian and international accreditation bodies.

Besides the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA), MSU is accredited by the Accreditation Services for International Colleges (ASIC), UK and the Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), Japan.

It is rated twice as an "Excellent Status University" by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) through a rating system on all universities in Malaysia. MSU is also selected as the 2015 finalist for the Entrepreneurship University-Private University Category.

For more information, call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@ msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my