Tony Pua to PAC chairman : Check my attendance records

PETALING JAYA: Petaling Jaya Utara MP Tony Pua took a swipe at Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Hasan Arifin for claiming that it was usual for him (Tony) to be absent from meetings.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, he said: "You can check my attendance records in PAC meeting since 2008."

He dared by saying that other than the sitting chairmen who were ever present, no one had a higher attendance rate than him.

The DAP lawmaker was responding to Hasan's statement that it was normal for Pua to be absent from PAC meetings.

Hasan said this to reporters after four of the five opposition members and two from Barisan Nasional failed to attend the committee's meeting on Wednesday, sparking rumours of a boycott against him, which he denied.

Pua explained that he only started skipping PAC meetings since Hasan controversially removed an important reference from the final PAC report on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"I have not attended the PAC meetings since this chairman unilaterally removed what has been agreed in PAC meetings from the final report on 1MDB and intentionally hid a crucial letter from Bank Negara from the PAC members," he said.

Hasan had, in April, deleted a sentence that states Good Star Limited, the company that 1MDB had invested USD700 million in in a joint-venture with PetroSaudi International Ltd, is a company owned by a person not linked to the PetroSaudi group.

It was later established that the company is owned by businessman Low Taek Jho, the individual in the centre of the 1MDB fund misappropriation saga.