Volunteerism among Malaysians a relief during disaster

JOHOR BARU: The attitude of helping others, especially when the country is hit by disaster, is a value that continues to be a strength in Malaysia's diverse society.

Head of Darul Takzim Volunteer Mission Mohd Shafie Salam said the concerns of all quarters showed when many quarters responded by offering various assistance, including as volunteers, following a fire which broke out at an intensive care unit of Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) last Tuesday.

"We receive all form of assistance, not just food and drinks, from various non-governmental organisations, private companies and government agencies, as well as more than 200 volunteers," he said when met by Bernama.

The incident at HSA is said to be the worst hospital fire in the country. Six people were killed and four others injured in the incident.

He said people from all walks of life, regardless of race and religion, came forward to offer assistance.

They all worked as a team, he added.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru People Volunteer Corps (Rela) senior enforcement deputy Tukimin Juraimi said Rela members were tasked to distribute food and drinks at the scene and they would be there until the situation at HSA had returned to normalcy.

"The Darul Takzim Volunteer Mission, together with the Rela members and NGOs, pull resources to ensure operations at HSA run smoothly," he added.

A lecturer at Cosmopoint College in Johor Bahru, Mazuin Osman said about 30 students from the college registered as volunteers to help out at HSA following the fire tragedy.

They helped to buy food and drinks and then distribute them to the staff and patients at the hospital, she added.

Besides student volunteers from Cosmopoint, there are also volunteers from the Johor Education Foundation, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). — Bernama