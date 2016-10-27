Australian missing at Mulu National Park

MIRI: A search and rescue operation has been mounted for a Australian citizen who went missing after going to the Mulu National Park.

Marudi Fire and Rescue station head Zulbada Alior said Andrew Gaskell, 26, could not be contacted since last Oct 20 after he went into the national park.

"We have sent a search and rescue team in a boat to look for the man today, but the journey will take four to five days," he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said Gaskel was reported to be with another man, who is a local, in Mulu for two nights before going to the park.

Gaskel had informed the man that he would return on Oct 21, he added. — Bernama