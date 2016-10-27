Firemen return RM2,760 found at HSA fire scene

JOHOR BARU: The quick response of fire fighters in Tuesday's disaster at Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) has been praised by the public, with people saluting them following the revelation that they returned a stack of cash found at the fire site in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Johor Baru fire station chief Ibrahim Omar said firemen found a white plastic bag in a drawer of a metal table at the ICU which contained RM2,760.

"It looked like the money had just been withdrawn from the bank. Upon checking we found that it belonged to Dr Tan Cheng Cheng of the ICU unit," Ibrahim said today.

The money was handed over to Tan at around 5.45pm on the same day. (Oct 25)

"Luckily it was a metal table, the cash would have been destroyed if it was a wooden table," Ibrahim said.