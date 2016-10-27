Perak Sultan's birthday celebration on Nov 4

IPOH: The birthday of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) this year would be celebrated on Nov 4, said State Secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan.

He explained that Sultan Nazrin at the 164th Meeting of the Dewan Negara Perak on Nov 20, last year had stated that his birthday celebration from this year should be celebrated on the first Friday, every November.

"This matter was acted upon when gazetting the Perak state's public holidays for 2016 through the Government Gazette No. 3653 dated Dec 31, 2015," he said in a statement, here, today.

The statement was issued following confusion among the public as there are calendars which put Nov 27 as a public holiday in conjunction with the Perak Sultan's birthday celebration. — Bernama