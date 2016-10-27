Azmin slams Noh Omar over affordable housing prices

KUALA LUMPUR: Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) have got into a war of words over housing prices in the state.

Speaking at a press conference at Parliament lobby today, Noh accused the Selangor government of manipulating housing prices in the state.

"The state government via local councils places development charges as one of the conditions, meaning early charges for infrastructures that needs to be built.

"This includes widening the roads, drains and others which often ends up with the developer either abandoning the project or shifting the high cost to the buyers," Noh said.

He added the conditions are among the determining factors for the value of a particular property where the decision of the state government is absolute.

However, in an immediate response, Azmin slammed Noh for accusing Selangor of having expensive housing.

Azmin claimed that his government has managed to offer cheaper housing under the Rumah Selangorku programme, compared to Putrajaya's PR1MA.

"I have explained, what is the price for PR1MA's affordable ho‎uses? RM400,000. What is the price for Rumah Selangorku? RM250,000. Did he pass his Mathematics? Who offers the cheaper house now?" Azmin said.

Azmin added that Rumah Selangorku has also taken the approach to make life easier f‎or the people in the target group.

‎"We set the conditions to developers that Rumah Selangorku must be built first before more expensive houses.

"We also asked that these houses be built near public transportation as these people need public transportation as they are either not ready or can't afford their own mode of transportation," Azmin said.

Meanwhile, Noh has proposed that all state government allow Putrajaya to determine the prices of houses.

He said the proposal will be made during the National Housing Council meeting which will be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Nov 24.

"I hope the process can be aligned, and hopefully all state governments can comply with this request so that the housing prices can be reduced," he said.