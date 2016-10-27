Court sets Feb to hear CBT case involving former SLDB chairman

Posted on 27 October 2016 - 03:57pm Last updated on 27 October 2016 - 04:40pm

KOTA KINABALU: The Sessions Court here today set six days in February next year to hear the criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving a former general manager of Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB) and an oil palm plantation company owner.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat fixed Feb 1-3 and 14-16 for the hearing when the case came up for mention today.

Former SLDB general manager George @ Juaari Majid was alleged to have made payments, totalling RM8,999,999.30 in four transactions, to oil palm plantation company owner How Kim San, 55, in compensation for the acquisition of 165.921ha farming land in Kampung Babason, Sook, Keningau, Sabah, despite knowing that the land belonged to the state government.

The CBT charge under Section 409 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine, upon conviction.

How was charged with abetting George in committing the offence by accepting the payments.

They were charged with committing the offence at Wisma Sabah Land Development Board between March 22 and Aug 14, 2013.

How faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine under Section 109 of the Penal Code, if convicted – Bernama